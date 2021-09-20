Mard ki body wali: Troll slams Taapsee Pannu's physical transformation, actress has a classy reply!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has an epic response to a troll comparing her physical transformation to a 'mard ki body' on Twitter. On Monday (September 20), the actress took to Twitter to reply to the netizens who referred to her as a man.

The troll was referring to a picture that featured Taapsee with her back to the camera. The netizen wrote, "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai."

Taapsee didn't take offence to the comment but rather 'thanked' the troll for the 'compliment'. The look in the picture is from her upcoming Zee5 film 'Rashmi Rocket' which will release on October 15.

She wrote, "All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."

Check out her tweet:

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :)

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

Bollywood producer Tahira Kashyap replied to her tweet, saying, "Rooting for you."

On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full for the next few months with 'Shabaash Mithu' in the pipeline.

Apart from that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Blurr', and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. The beautiful diva was last seen in ‘Haseen Dilruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey.