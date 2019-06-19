close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe statue stolen from popular tourist landmark in Hollywood

The statues of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna May Wong hold up the gazebo while a small statue of Marilyn Monroe is on top of it.

Marilyn Monroe statue stolen from popular tourist landmark in Hollywood
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: A small statue of Marilyn Monroe, in her iconic pose from her 1955 hit film "The Seven Year Itch", has been stolen from the top of the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo, a popular landmark at Hollywood Boulevard.

The gazebo, created in 1993 and dedicated to the late actor in 1994, celebrates women in films from different cultures who brought a change to the film industry. 

The statues of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna May Wong hold up the gazebo while a small statue of Marilyn Monroe is on top of it.

Located at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, the statue was reported to be stolen at around 3 am on Monday, according to The Los Angeles Times. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had initially received a call from a citizen who reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo late Sunday night, but the statue was still there when the police had arrived to investigate. The statue was later discovered to be missing on Monday.

The 25-year-old landmark, a popular tourist and photo attraction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has since been swarmed by detectives and forensics experts who are investigating the theft. 

 

 

Tags:
Marilyn MonroeMarilyn Monroe statueHollywood
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan delivers 14-minute take in one shot

Must Watch

PT4M18S

5W1H: Om Birla appointed as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha