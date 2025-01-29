Medha Shankar Teams Up With Sunny Kaushal For Quirky Comedy – Details Inside!

New Delhi:mAfter her remarkable debut in 12th Fail, Medha Shankar has wrapped up shooting for her next film, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. In this untitled project, she stars alongside Sunny Kaushal for the first time, bringing fresh on-screen chemistry.

Produced by Laxman Utekar, the film is a quirky comedy that introduces a unique pairing, offering a fun and engaging story that promises to stand out in the genre.

The film was shot in the picturesque city of Bikaner, Medha wrapped up her scenes earlier this week, and this role signifies a significant shift in her career, as she takes on an urban character, which is a departure from her previous performances.

With a captivating storyline and a talented cast, Medha's journey in the industry is becoming more exciting with each project. This new venture adds to the growing anticipation around her future works, as fans eagerly await her next film.

In addition to her current project, Medha is set to star in the action-packed film Maalik alongside Rajkummar Rao.

According to Mid-Day report, The film is expected to be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi, and Medha will be portraying a soft, intelligent, and sensitive character.

The film’s promising premise has already generated buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about both of her upcoming films.