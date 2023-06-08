topStoriesenglish2619301
Meet Aayush Sharma's Cutest Visitor On Ruslaan Sets - Don't Miss Her Lovely Reaction

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead.

New Delhi: Actor Aayush Sharma loves posting pictures of his fam-jam on social media. Recently, he posted a video of his three-year-old daughter Ayat as she watched him on the sets of his movie. Aayush is seen rehearsing for a song from his upcoming film 'Ruslaan'. 

Aayush accompanied his post with a very cute caption reading: "They are right when they say a daughter makes her father dance to her tunes. Welcoming Bollywood's New Dance Master/Dance Critic, Little Ayat .. @rajitdev make sure I don't let my baby down. She has high hopes from #ruslaan "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

The teaser for Ruslaan was released some time back and Aayush was seen performing high-octane and stylised action in the short video. The film is shot in picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush has left us excited with just a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

