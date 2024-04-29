New Delhi: The 1996 superhit action film 'Khiladio Ka Khiladi' made headlines for quite some time. Even today, if the film is telecasted, fans go gaga over it but one of the major moments of the film was that Akshay had fought Undertaker and defeated him. Yes! You read it right.

In the film, a wrestler named Undertaker is introduced who is the nemesis of Akshay’s character. Akki he even defeats the Undertaker, who is a famed pro wrestler. Akshay Kumar recently, dropped a meme on his social media and shared that it was wrestler Brian Lee and not the Undertaker himself who was in the film. He captioned a meme featuring him as, 'A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.'

Brian Lee Harris is an American retired professional wrestler, he is best known for his appearances with Extreme Championship Wrestling, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and also for his impersonator version of The Undertaker.