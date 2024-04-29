Advertisement
BRIAN LEE

Meet Actor Who Played The Fake Undertaker In Akshay Kumar's Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, His Real Name Is...

In the film, a wrestler named Undertaker is introduced who is the nemesis of Akshay’s character. Akki he even defeats the Undertaker, who is a famed pro wrestler. 

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Actor Who Played The Fake Undertaker In Akshay Kumar's Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, His Real Name Is... Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 1996 superhit action film 'Khiladio Ka Khiladi' made headlines for quite some time. Even today, if the film is telecasted, fans go gaga over it but one of the major moments of the film was that Akshay had fought Undertaker and defeated him. Yes! You read it right. 

In the film, a wrestler named Undertaker is introduced who is the nemesis of Akshay’s character. Akki he even defeats the Undertaker, who is a famed pro wrestler. Akshay Kumar recently, dropped a meme on his social media and shared that it was wrestler Brian Lee and not the Undertaker himself who was in the film. He captioned a meme featuring him as, 'A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Brian Lee Harris is an American retired professional wrestler, he is best known for his appearances with Extreme Championship Wrestling, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and also for his impersonator version of The Undertaker. 

