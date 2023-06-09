Meet India's AI Artistry Creator Abhishek Golecha, Who Gave Sonakshi Sinha's Nail Brand A New Creative Touch

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has helped people experiment and give a vent to their creativity. One such trailblazer artiste in the world of AI art is Abhishek Golecha - a renowned AI artist whose impressive work has captivated audiences around the globe. In fact, not many know that he even collaborated with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for her nail brand.

WHO IS AI ARTIST ABHISHEK GOLECHA?

Abhishek Golecha represents the convergence of technology and creativity. Combining his profound understanding of artificial intelligence with his artistic sensibilities, Golecha has carved a niche for himself as an AI artist. He is the one who has given creativity behind Sonakshi Sinha's well-known nail brand.

Abhishek Golecha's AI-generated images have become the visual face of the brand, allowing the nail brand to stand out in a highly competitive fashion industry. Through his artistry, Golecha has breathed life into Sonakshi Sinha's designs, infusing them with a touch of technological wizardry and innovation.

SONAKSHI SINHA ON HER NAIL BRAND

Sonakshi Sinha in an amazing collaboration with Abhishekh says, "With the global embrace of AI, there's been extensive discourse surrounding its advantages and disadvantages. As a creative entrepreneur, I am convinced of its limitless possibilities and substantial assistance. Abhishek Golecha's remarkable artwork for my press-on nails brand, has generated significant buzz. Not only does it eliminate the need for traditional photoshoots, but it also enables the creation of personalized images, showcasing the beauty of the nails through imaginative means. While I firmly believe that AI cannot replace the genuine human experience, it undeniably contributes a creative flair to campaigns when appropriate, and Abhishek has adeptly explored this avenue."

On working with Sonakshi for such a renowned brand Abhishekh said, "It was really an amazing experience to work with her, I really had a great time, she is really one of the most humble actresses, She really makes you feel like a buddy and talking over the brand, so when we released the pictures everyone thought that it was photoshoot but it was all about AI and everyone were really very impressed and amazed with the outcome that came. So yes, I am really happy, and after all, she was very happy with the results and the love the brand was getting."

AI expertise will surely play a pivotal role in shaping the future of artistic creativity.