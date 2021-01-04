हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasha Poonawalla

Meet Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of India's vaccine man Adar Poonawalla, in pics

Take a look at some of photos of SII director and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of vaccine man Adar Poonawalla.

Meet Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of India&#039;s vaccine man Adar Poonawalla, in pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Natasha Poonawalla is a name that needs no introduction. She is a famous fashionista and socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. 

She is also the director of Serum Institute of India, and a philanthropist who's been the face of social causes in India for a long time now. 

Over the past months, Natasha, along with her husband, has dedicated her time towards bringing out a vaccine against coronavirus infection. 

Also Read: COVID-19: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla reveals cost of Covishield vaccine, check price here

 

Although the couple's official residence is in Pune, they also have a bungalow in Mumbai where she has hosted parties for her close friends from the tinsel town.

She is often spotted in the company of Bollywood celebrities with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and others. 

Natasha married Adar on December 15, 2006, who is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. Their wedding was attended by politicians like Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and many Bollywood celebrities. The couple has two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

On Christmas 2020, Natasha and Adar were spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s home. The Bollywood’s hottest couple hosted Christmas dinner for Poonawallas. A video of Natasha and Adar getting out of the car was doing rounds on the internet.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasha PoonawallaAdar PoonawallaSerum InstituteCOVISHIELD
Next
Story

Kiara Advani turns up the heat as she flaunts her toned midriff with new bikini pic
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M35S

China deploys its tanks in front of Indian posts on LAC