Meet Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of India's vaccine man Adar Poonawalla, in pics

MUMBAI: Natasha Poonawalla is a name that needs no introduction. She is a famous fashionista and socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

She is also the director of Serum Institute of India, and a philanthropist who's been the face of social causes in India for a long time now.

Over the past months, Natasha, along with her husband, has dedicated her time towards bringing out a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Although the couple's official residence is in Pune, they also have a bungalow in Mumbai where she has hosted parties for her close friends from the tinsel town.

She is often spotted in the company of Bollywood celebrities with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Natasha married Adar on December 15, 2006, who is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. Their wedding was attended by politicians like Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and many Bollywood celebrities. The couple has two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

On Christmas 2020, Natasha and Adar were spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s home. The Bollywood’s hottest couple hosted Christmas dinner for Poonawallas. A video of Natasha and Adar getting out of the car was doing rounds on the internet.