Meet Ramanand Sagar's Glam Great Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, Who Wore Bralette On Mumbai Streets - Pics

New Delhi: The legendary Ramanand Sagar, known for creating iconic mythological TV show Ramayan in the late 80s and early 90s has a solid body of work to be remembered for. Not many know that his great-granddaughter Sakshi Sagar Chopra is a model, singer, and actress. She has been making bold appearances in and around the city, looking absolutely glamourous and sensational.

WHO IS SAKSHI CHOPRA?

Sakshi Chopra runs her YouTube channel and is often seen in bold looks. Reportedly, she trained in music at the prestigious Trinity College London for Western vocals. Sakshi's debut video on YouTube was a cover of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone. She was recently papped on Mumbai streets wearing a sexy beige bralette and bikini bottoms. Take a look at her video here:

Her mother Meenakshi Sagar is Moti Sagar's (Ramanand Sagar's youngest son) daughter. Sakshi’s stepfather is Mamik Singh. Meenakshi and Mamik got married in 2018. Sakshi's uncle is Akash Chopra, who is an actor.

Her Instagram (IG) bio suggests that she is a singer and a songwriter. Sakshi Chopra also has a degree from the famous Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, California, USA. An active social media celebrity, she has 552K followers on IG alone and keeps regularly updating her account with uber hot pictures and videos.