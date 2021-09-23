हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV

Meghan - who welcomed her first child, son Riley, into the world in February - has praised TV presenter Gayle for helping her in the scary situation.

Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: 'All About That Bass' hitmaker Meghan Trainor has opened up about her mental health struggles, saying that she suffered her first panic attack live on television.

The singer was on 'CBS This Morning' with Gayle King ahead of announcing the 2017 Grammy nominees when she started "vibrating" and felt she was "dying", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Trainor said: "I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.'

"As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone."

Meghan - who welcomed her first child, son Riley, into the world in February - has praised TV presenter Gayle for helping her in the scary situation.

She said: "Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me. I was so embarrassed and apologised, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth."

Trainor was later diagnosed with panic disorder.

She told people.com: "Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate.'

"The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, 'Have you ever heard of a panic attack?'

"I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing.' That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you."

Last year, the 'Dear Future Husband' crooner said that she was using music to "help with (her) mental health", during the early stages of the pandemic.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meghan Trainorpanic attackLive TV
Next
Story

Did you know Neha Kakkar learnt 'Kanta Laga' moves in one day?

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Bollywood Breaking: Secret fitness mantra of Katrina Kaif, video goes viral