Mukesh Khanna

'MeToo began after women started working', 'Shaktiman' fame Mukesh Khanna makes controversial remark

He has been called for his misogynistic comments on social media and netizens are angered with his statements. 

&#039;MeToo began after women started working&#039;, &#039;Shaktiman&#039; fame Mukesh Khanna makes controversial remark
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mahabharat's Bhishma Pitamah aka Mukesh Khanna, who earned stardom for playing Shaktiman on small screens for the longest has been making headlines but for all wrong reasons. The senior actor has angered fans and netizens for his controversial statements on MeToo movement. 

In an interview given to The Filmy Charcha, Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna said, "Aurat ka kam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai MeToo ki, jab aurato ne bhi kam karna shuru kar diya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai. Log ye women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai. 

Adding more, he said, "Nahi, mard mard hai aurat aurat hai." 

He has been called for his misogynistic comments on social media and netizens are angered with his statements. Take a look at a few reactions: 

MeToo movement began in India when actress Tanushree Dutta accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their film. However, Nana Patekar denied all the accusations. 

It sparked a huge row and many more celebrities were named and shamed in this campaign to call out sexual predators. 

Mukesh Khanna was recently in news for calling comedian Kapil Sharma's show 'vulgar'. 

 

Mukesh Khanna Metoo movement mukesh khann viral video Kapil Sharma Shaktiman
