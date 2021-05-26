Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan, ex adult star's epic reaction is winning internet!

New Delhi: Former adult star Mia Khalifa's TikTok account has been banned by Pakistan and that too with a specific reason. Well, at least that's what the buzz is right now. In fact, the ex adult sensation got to know of her ban only after a fan pointed it out on Twitter.

A 'shocked' Mia Khalifa took to Twitter and reacted on her ban in the most epic way. She wrote: Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism

Earlier, Pakistan has banned TikTok twice. Reportedly, the second ban was lifted in April over 'immoral and unethical' content after TikTok offered to moderate uploads.

There has been no official statement by the Pakistani authorities on why they banned Mia Khalifa's account.

Mia has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.

The former adult star has been voicing her opinions on all burning issues - from farmers' protest in India to the Israel-Palestine conflict - Mia tweets about everything under the sky.

In February this year, Mia Khalifa found herself in the middle of a controversy for showing her support to the farmers’ protest where trolls used offensive language to target the former porn star.