Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan to be directed by Denzel Washington

Actor Michael B. Jordan is in negotiations to feature in "Journal for Jordan", to be directed by Denzel Washington.

Los Angeles: Actor Michael B. Jordan is in negotiations to feature in "Journal for Jordan", to be directed by Denzel Washington.

The movie, penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, reported variety.com.

King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son, Jordan, while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

The "Black Panther" actor will also produce the project.

