Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh Scripts History As First Asian Woman To Win Oscar For Best Actress- Know All About Her

New Delhi: Oscars 2023 has been historic in its entirety. From Harrison Ford- Ke Huy Quan’s emotional reunion to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Best Original Song, there have been many historic moments we can talk about. But one moment that stands out is Michelle Yeoh’s victory as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress in a Leading Role. With this, she also became only the second woman of color in the history of the category to win this award after Halle Berry won more than 20 years ago. Emotional and elated at the same time, Yeoh opened up on fulfilling her dream in the Oscars speech. She is also the first woman of Malaysian descent to win the best actress Oscar.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true,” Yeoh gushed while accepting her Oscar. Celebrating her decades of hard work, she said, “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime.”

Dedicating her Oscar to her mother, Yeoh said, “All the moms in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.” “I’m bringing this home! Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making!” she finished.

This Oscar feat came a bit late for the actress but nevertheless it was worth it. Before venturing into Hollywood, Michelle started out as a model in Hong Kong and later worked as an actress in the Hong Kong film industry where she starred in films ‘Police Story 3: Super Cop’ and ‘The Heroic Trio’. Her first major international role came in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, where she played the character of Wai Lin which brought more such opportunities to her.

It was in the year 2018 that Yeoh got her deserved recognition and critical acclaim with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ for her performance as Eleanor Young, the matriarch of a wealthy Singaporean family. With this, she earned a nomination for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards, becoming the first Malaysian woman to do so. The rest as they say, is history!