Delhi Boy Moved To Mumbai With Rs 1500 And Today He's A Huge Bollywood Star With Net Worth Of Rs 6,307 Cr

New Delhi: We all love to read the success stories of various personalities across the globe, inspiring millions to achieve their far-fetched dreams. But when it comes to the showbiz world, who better than the king of romance - Shah Rukh Khan, who comes from a non-filmy background and went on to become one of the biggest superstars country has ever seen? Today, in this success story feature, let's go through the nostalgia pages and feel a pump of vigour reading about our favourite SRK's rags-to-riches story.

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Born to Mir Taj Mohammed Khan - an Independence activist and Lateef Fatima, a magistrate, was the daughter of a senior government engineer - SRK spent the initial five years at his maternal grandfather Iftikhar Ahmed's house in Mangalore.

Shah Rukh stayed in New Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area and studied at the prestigious St. Columba's School. He later took admission in Delhi University's Hansraj College (1985–88) and did bachelor's degree in Economics. He joined Delhi's Theatre Action Group (TAG) and became actively involved in theatre under Barry John. After college, he enrolled for a Master's degree in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia but left the course midway to pursue his acting career.

SRK AS A RISING TV STAR

Shah Rukh kickstarted his career in television with Lekh Tandon's TV series Dil Dariya in 1988. However, due to production delays, Raj Kumar Kapoor directed 1989 series Fauji which became his small-screen debut eventually.

This was followed by filmmaker Aziz Mirza's TV series Circus (1989–90) and Mani Kaul's miniseries Idiot (1992). He did small roles in Umeed (1989) Wagle Ki Duniya (1988–90), and an English-language television film titled In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989).

His father died of Cancer in 1981 and SRK's mother breathed her last in 1991. In many of his interviews, the superstar has expressed his regret of not being able to show his mom the work he was doing in the movies at that time. She couldn't see his debut movie.

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S BIG BOLLYWOOD DREAM

Although Hema Malini's directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai (1992) was his maiden film. But SRK's debut turned out to be Deewana opposite Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. It was a superhit venture and earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.

In the same year, he did Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, and the comedy Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was his first of many collaborations with the actress Juhi Chawla. In 1993, he featured in Baazigar and Darr - and presented an anti-hero image which earned him and name and fame. For Baazigar, he got his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He continued with hit movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam and Karan Arjun for two years. Then in 1995, came Yash Raj Films (YRF) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with Kajol, which was directed by debutant filmmaker Aditya Chopra. This movie became a classic and made SRK a perfect romantic lead which Bollywood had been yearning for.

From that day to this present day - there has been no looking back for the star. He featured in many super hit films, some did well while some didn't. But what remains unchanged is the love of the people across the globe, several accolades and awards.

SHAH RUKH KHAN THE RICHEST INDIAN ACTOR 2023

After moving to Mumbai with a meagre Rs 1500 in pocket (he once revealed in an interview), sleeping on railway stations to footpaths - SRK today owns the grand mansion called Mannat - his long cherished dream house where thousands of fans wait outside on his birthdays and movie release days just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Its price is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore reportedly.

Shah Rukh Khan was ranked fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics earlier this year. SRK's net worth is 770 million dollars, according to the list. Jerry Seinfeld leads the list with a net worth of $1 Billion, followed by Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson.

Shah Rukh Khan's last release Pathaan has been a massive hit at the Box Office and is 2023's biggest grosser with over Rs 1000 crore earnings. It stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.