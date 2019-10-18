close

Milind Soman

Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar vacay in Iceland - See pic

Mumbai: Super hunk Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation.

A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon while at Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".

"#FridayFaces!!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a super cold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius," wrote Milind, with the picture.

 

Milind Somanankita konwarIceland
