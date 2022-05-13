NEW DELHI: Model-turned-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are known for leading a healthy lifestyle. The couple is extremely popular on social media and their romantic reels and pictures and videos on Instagram are a big hit. Fans simply adore the couple and usually the posts go viral instantly.

Both Milind and Ankita are expressive about their love for each other and often show it on social media. And continuing the trend, the supermodel's wife, Ankita took to her social media account and posted a lovey-dovey video of the duo enjoying some romantic moment.

On Thursday, Ankita took to Instagram to post a romantic photo of herself with her husband, Milind Soman. In the photo, the couple is seen looking into each other’s eyes in the backdrop of the sunset. She captioned it, "No place I’d rather be, no face I’d rather see. #throwbackthursday #love #youandi #togetherforever."

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, fans showered love in the comment section. While one fan wrote, "Straight from a romantic movie scene...Beautiful shot and pure love", another one added, "Can't beat this chemistry."

The dashing Marathon runner married a much younger Ankita Konwar in 2018 and ever since their love story has been the talk of the town. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Ankita has often been trolled for marrying an older man as it's highly unconventional. However, she has never let this stereotype faze her and always stood up for what she believes in.

Live TV