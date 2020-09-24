Mimi Chakraborty says 'patriarchy women in Bollywood go for hash and drugs, men cook and clean for better halves'

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned politician, Mimi Chakraborty in a sly dig at the current drug menace in Bollywood, tweeted about how 'patriarchy women are taking drugs while men pray for their better halves'.

Mimi Chakraborty, who is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Jadavpur, took to Twitter and wrote: Yes patriarchy Women in bollywood go for Hash nd drugs or whatever nd men in bollywood cook nd clean nd pray for their better half wit joined hands nd tears in eye “Bhagwan unki raksha karna”

In the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned top names from the industry such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta among others.

Mimi was in the news recently, after a taxi driver was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly making lewd comments against actress-politician while she was travelling in her car. Mimi filed a police complaint against the driver at the Gariahat station after which, he was arrested.

The incident took place near Ballygunge Phari area towards Gariahat crossing. The accused has been identified as Laxman Yadav, who hails from Anandpore.

On the work front, she currently appears on the TV show 'Durga Durgatinashini Mahalaya 2020'. Meanwhile, she has three films - 'SOS Kolkata', 'Baazi' and 'Khela Jokhon' - in the pipeline.