Mira Kapoor shares hubby Shahid Kapoor’s 'messy' pic, asks 'are all men like this?'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife Mira Rajput recently had a complaint to make about hubby. Guess what? Mira took to her Instagram and cutely mocked Shahid for one of his deeds.

In the picture, Shahid's shoes and socks are thrown on the floor, in a messy manner. She captioned the post as, "Are All Men Like This."

The picture is going viral over the internet and people are sharing relatable stories regarding it. Shahid and Mira's fans love their social media banter.

Mira is an avid social media user and is often seen entertaining her Instagram fam with her lifestyle posts on beauty and fitness regime. She also is seen sharing insights on her motherhood journey, and at times indulges fans with a few interactive sessions too.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids- Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.