New Delhi: Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old girl from London created history by becoming first ever woman to walk the ramp without makeup. In the 94 year long history of the Miss England beauty pageant, she became the first ever woman to walk without putting on makeup.

She said that with her no makeup look she wants to promote natural beauty and encourage young girls and women to go makeup free. She impressed the judges with her natural beauty in the semi-finals and is now looking forward to going makeup free as well in the finals.

She has also won the “Bare Face” round in the year 2019. Talking about her brave move, organizer Angie Beasley said, “It encourages women to show us who they really are without the need to hide behind makeup and filters on social media.”

“This is the first time I’ve seen a contestant completely makeup-free competing in a semi-final and she said she felt empowered against all the other contestants," she further added.

According to Mirror, Melisa Raouf felt that it was an amazing experience for her and she felt quite daunting as she entered the finals. “It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” she said.

“If one is happy in their own skin, we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique. I think people should love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, as we know real beauty lies within simplicity,” Melisa further added.

She will compete for the Miss England crown with 40 other women on October 17.