हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shree Saini

Miss World 2021 first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini overcame facial burns, heart defect: Video

Indian-American Shree Saini is the first runner-up at Miss World 2021.

Miss World 2021 first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini overcame facial burns, heart defect: Video

New Delhi: Miss World 2021 first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini had a major car accident in the past, where she suffered major facial burns. Sharing a powerful post, speaking about her journey, Shree said she ‘couldn’t even look at her face’ and that she is sharing her survival story to ‘encourage people to keep being solution-oriented.’

Sharing the video, Shree wrote, “As I leave for Miss World, I want to share the global message of hope and resilience. A few years ago, while in University, I was in a major roll over car accident that left my face with bleeding wounds. I no longer had my face. I couldn't even recognize myself.I couldn't even cry because my tears would burn as they would pass down my wounds. It was the most excruciating pain I had ever endured.I was lucky to have survived my car accident and to be alive.

I used that as my anchor thought, to rise up from that difficult time”.

Encouraging others to not give up, Shree further wrote, “All of us maybe going through some challenges in our lives and I want to share about my personal experience to encourage people to keep being solution-oriented. to never lose sight of hope. to have a possibility mindset and to apply solutions to every day difficulties”.

 

Earlier on Tuesday (March 15), Shree posted a long note in which she said that she is representing not just herself but also “333 million Americans, billions of Indian immigrants”.

Shree Saini represented the United States, and was the first runner up at Miss World 2021. She was also named the winner under the “Beauty With A Purpose” category.  Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned Miss World 2021. India’s Manasa Varanasi made it to the list of top 13 contestants.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shree Sainimiss world 2021Karolina BielawskaManasa Varanasi
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez 'attacks' fans with redefined HOTNESS in this photoshoot!

Must Watch

PT3M

Breaking News: Bhupendra Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi