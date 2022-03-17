Miss World 2021 first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini overcame facial burns, heart defect: Video

New Delhi: Miss World 2021 first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini had a major car accident in the past, where she suffered major facial burns. Sharing a powerful post, speaking about her journey, Shree said she ‘couldn’t even look at her face’ and that she is sharing her survival story to ‘encourage people to keep being solution-oriented.’

Sharing the video, Shree wrote, “As I leave for Miss World, I want to share the global message of hope and resilience. A few years ago, while in University, I was in a major roll over car accident that left my face with bleeding wounds. I no longer had my face. I couldn't even recognize myself.I couldn't even cry because my tears would burn as they would pass down my wounds. It was the most excruciating pain I had ever endured.I was lucky to have survived my car accident and to be alive.

I used that as my anchor thought, to rise up from that difficult time”.

Encouraging others to not give up, Shree further wrote, “All of us maybe going through some challenges in our lives and I want to share about my personal experience to encourage people to keep being solution-oriented. to never lose sight of hope. to have a possibility mindset and to apply solutions to every day difficulties”.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 15), Shree posted a long note in which she said that she is representing not just herself but also “333 million Americans, billions of Indian immigrants”.

Shree Saini represented the United States, and was the first runner up at Miss World 2021. She was also named the winner under the “Beauty With A Purpose” category. Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned Miss World 2021. India’s Manasa Varanasi made it to the list of top 13 contestants.