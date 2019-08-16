close

Suhana Khan

Missing Suhana Khan in Aryan and AbRam's Raksha Bandhan pics

Aryan and AbRam celebrated Raksha Bandhan in advance with their cousin Alia Chhiba, who took to Instagram to share a couple of photo of the ceremony. Alia is Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba's daughter. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@gaurikhan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's sons Aryan and AbRam celebrated Raksha Bandhan in advance with their cousin Alia Chhiba, who took to Instagram to share a couple of photo of the ceremony. Alia is Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba's daughter. 

In the photos shared by her, Aryan and AbRam can be seen having fun with Alia and another cousin. However, their sister Suhana is missing from the frame. 

One of the pictures show Aryan and AbRam posing for with their cousins while in the other one, the four of them can be seen chilling on a sofa with a furry friend.

"So Rakhi came early this year," Alia captioned the post. Take a look:

Months ago, pictures of Suhana and Alia at a family wedding had gone crazy viral. Suhana looked like a million bucks in an olive green sari with a halter-neck blouse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can’t believe I’m married 

A post shared by @ aliachhiba on

In 2018, Suhana had celebrated Rakhi with younger brother AbRam. An adorable picture of them was shared by SRK with the caption, "Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters."

Aryan, 21, is SRK and Gauri's eldest child. Suhana, 19, is two years younger to him while AbRam is six-years-old. 

