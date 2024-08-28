Mollywood Sexual Harassment Row: AMMA Dissolved, 17 Cases Reported, Actresses Speak Out - All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Mollywood MeToo movement has been flagged off with several actors claiming sexual harassment allegations that have shaken the industry. After Mohanlal stepped out down from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), it led to the dissolution of the body. Many members have been named by actors who allege molestation charges.

Actresses Speak Out On MeToo

According to NDTV.com, actress Sonia Malhaar is the latest one to file a complaint with the Special Investigation Team formed by Kerala government. She has alleged that an actor molested her on a film set in 2013. However, she urged media not to link actor Jayasurya to her allegations.

SIT PROBE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASES

More female actors have come forward with their complaints and allegations in the wake of Hema Committee report which revealed discrimination and harassment of women in Malayalam film industry. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.

Kerala Police said that the Special Investigation Team held a meeting at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

"The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," a Kerala Police release said.

MOLLYWOOD UNDER SCANNER

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.

In a conversation with ANI, Minu spoke about her experiences, difficulties and tribulations, including for AMMA membership, and her being denied roles and being described as "worthless".

"Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she alleged.

"Once when I was driving to a new shoot location, Maniyanpilla Raju sat with me in the car and started asking questions about my husband and how I would manage without him here. I told him that he had misunderstood me. Maniyanpilla Raju once told me that I should keep my hotel door open at night but I refused. After this, I wasn't given films," she further alleged.

Among the other actors who have spoken out is Bengali film actor Sreelekha Mitra, who has accused film director Ranjith of molestation.

The allegations came a day after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in AMMA following accusations made against them.

JUSTICE HEMA COMMITTEE REPORT

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijayan government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

(With ANI inputs)