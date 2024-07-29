Mona Singh Reveals 'Suhana, Aryan Khan Used To Eat Food While Listening To Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Title Track'

New Delhi: Actress Mona Singh has an interesting fact to share and guess what it has an Aryan Khan connection. As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan makes his directorial debut with Mona Singh as part of the cast, 20 years after their first encounter on the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, a popular soap opera of the early 2000s. The pair’s reunion on this new project, titled ‘Stardom’, is particularly significant, given the time that has passed since Aryan, then a child, met Mona while he made a visit to the set. They were spotted shooting in Goa for this exciting new venture, with Bobby Deol also joining the cast, reportedly.

Recalling this special moment, Mona Singh shared a heartfelt memory during recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, “My bond with Shah Rukh started during Jassi time. Twenty years ago, when I was shooting in Film City and the sunset was happening, my director was yelling to shoot the scene quickly as we would lose the sunset. Suddenly, Shah Rukh Khan sir walked in with his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He was holding them both in his arms. He told me that both of his kids are my fans, and I froze. I couldn’t believe that was happening to me. He was just so honest and gracious, and he even told me that both Suhana and Aryan eat food while listening to the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track.”

Mona Singh, who has garnered acclaim for her versatility and recent success with Munjya, is also gearing up for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan in the upcoming film, ‘Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos’. This ongoing collaboration highlights her impressive career and evolution as an actress, showcasing her ability to consistently adapt and excel in diverse roles. She has constantly leveled up with every project she has worked on and delivered amazing performances on the big screen.