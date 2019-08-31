close

Monalisa gets injured on the sets of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'

TV actress Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohona in Nazar, has reportedly injured herself on the sets of a TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

New Delhi: TV actress Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohona in Nazar, has reportedly injured herself on the sets of a TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Monalisa hurt herself while performing a stunt at the reality show and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The show also features Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Reem Shaikh, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit.

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

