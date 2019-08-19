Monalisa is a sight to behold in a sheer grey saree- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa, who was in Delhi for an event, shared a picture of herself decked in a grey sheer saree.

Sharing the picture of herself, Mona wrote, "One Small Positive Thoughts In The Morning Can Change Your Whole Day... keep following me on @helo_indiaofficial

#goodmorning."

Earlier,, Monalisa shared a few pictures of herself from the airport before boarding her flight for Delhi.

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri queen has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.