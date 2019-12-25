Monalisa looks red hot in a thigh-high slit gown, celebrates Christmas in style—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is known for her smouldering looks and posts on social media. The gorgeous face wished her fans Merry Christmas on Instagram with sizzling new pictures.

Monalisa posed with her sister-in-law Riya Singh and the two ladies were dressed to kill. The former wore a red hot thigh-high slit gown whereas the latter was seen flaunting her washboard abs in a knotted white crop top and red hot pants.

Her caption reads: We Are Better Throughout The Year, In Spirit, Become A Child Again In Christmas ... Merry Christmas to You All My Friends... #merrychristmas #joy #happiness #familytime #bestie @riyasingh2291 #santagirls

The happy duo can be seen wearing the red-white Santa caps and pose standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'.