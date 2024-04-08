New Delhi: In celebration of Health Day, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a prominent advocate for holistic wellness, shares her top health tips that are both easy to incorporate into your daily routine and beneficial for your overall well-being.

1. Stay Active:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says it's really important to keep moving your body. You don't have to do anything fancy, just simple things like walking, stretching, or dancing. She believes that even a little bit of activity can make you feel better. It can improve your mood, give you more energy, and make you healthier overall. So, remember, any movement is like giving medicine to your body!

2. Eat Well:

A balanced diet is key to feeling your best, according to Kapoor. She encourages incorporating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your meals. "Nourish your body with foods that make you feel good from the inside out," she advises.

3.Swimming good for Health

Swimming is really good for your health. It's a fun way to exercise that works out your whole body. When you swim, you use lots of muscles, and it helps make them stronger. Plus, swimming is gentle on your joints, so it's great for people of all ages. It also helps improve your heart and lung health because it gets your heart pumping and your breath flowing. Not only that, but swimming can also help you feel relaxed and reduce stress. So, if you're looking for a fun and effective way to stay healthy, give swimming a try!

4. Hydrate Regularly:

"Don't forget to drink water throughout the day," Kapoor reminds us. Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining proper bodily functions, supporting digestion, and keeping skin healthy. She suggests carrying a reusable water bottle as a simple way to stay hydrated on the go.

5. Get Quality Sleep:

Sleep is when your body takes a break and gets ready for the next day," says Kapoor. It's important to aim for about 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night to keep your body and brain working well. Having a bedtime routine, like brushing your teeth and reading a book, can help your body know it's time to sleep. Making your bedroom quiet and cozy can also make it easier to sleep better."

To sum up, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's tips for staying healthy are easy to follow and doable every day, not just on Health Day. By adding these simple habits into your routine, you can make yourself feel better both physically and mentally. So, give them a try and see how they can help you become a happier and healthier person!