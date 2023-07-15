Anupam Kher Has A Touching Birthday Post For Late Satish Kaushik’s Daughter

This year, a day after Holi, the film industry was left in deep shock when news of actor Satish Kaushik’s passing broke out. He passed away on March 9. He left behind his daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. While she is still struggling to cope with the loss of her father, actor Anupam Kher, who is a very close friend of the late Satish Kaushik, poured immense love on her to support her during these tough times. Vanshika turned 11 on July 15. Calling her “more than a daughter,” Anupam Kher shared a warm post for Satish Kaushik’s daughter on Instagram.

Anupam Kher Wishes Satish Kaushik’s Daughter On Her Birthday

Anupam Kher posted a series of photos to celebrate Vanshika’s birthday. The photos shared by Anupam showed him along with his mother Dulari Kher, Vanshika, Satish Kaushik, and the late actor’s wife Shashi.

In the first picture, baby Vanshika is captured confidently walking on a ramp with her father. Other photos displayed adorable family portraits.

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me."

Adding further, Anupam Kher wrote, “You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life! Jeete raho aur humesha khush raho (Stay blessed and be happy always)."

Vanshika’s letter To Her Father Satish Kaushik

Earlier, in April, Anupam Kher hosted a grand party to mark his close friend Satish Kaushik’s birth anniversary. On the occasion, Vanshika’s letter for her late dad left everyone teary-eyed. In the letter she wrote, “Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

During the event, Anupam Kher also spoke about his final conversation with Satish Kaushik and called actor Anil Kapoor on stage to join him. However, as Anil Kapoor began walking toward the stage, he broke down and began crying. Seeing this, Anupam Kher also got emotional and became teary-eyed.