Mouni Roy Drops Goofy Pictures In Stunning Embroidered Top, Mini Skirt; Fans Call Her 'Beauty Queen'

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has always been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Ditching the deep necks and thigh-high slit dresses, Mouni went casual and clicked a series of goofy selfies and fans are in love.

In the pictures, we can see Mouni sporting a white embroidered top and a black & white striped skirt. The 'Brahmastra' actress went on to flaunt various facial expressions as she posed inside her car. Dropping the pictures on Instagram she wrote, 'Series of unnecessary selfies' in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'Natural bong beauty.' Another one called her, 'Beauty queen,' 'My heart,' wrote a third one. 'Gorgeous!!' commented another.

Mouni Roy left her fans shocked and worried last Saturday after she announced that she was hospitalised for nine days. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she was now back home. The actress also specified that she was 'recovering slowly' but was 'very well.'

Sharing the post she wrote, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love," the actress added. Mouni also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar and concluded by saying, “There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful."

In a series of pictures that Mouni Roy shared, she was seen lying on a hospital bed with a cannula on her hand.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.