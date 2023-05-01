Mouni Roy Grabs Attention In Backless White Dress, Visits Buddhist Monastery, Enjoys Momos

topStoriesenglish2601561
Actor Mouni Roy recently took a break from her hectic schedule and jetter off to hills in Gangtok, Sikkim. The actor has dropped a series of photos on social media. 

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is once again breaking the internet with her latest video. The talented actor is currently having the time of her life with her closed ones at a hill station in Sikkim and she has been making sure to set the social media on fire with pictures and videos from her vacation diary. The diva dropped a video giving her fans a glimpse of her day from the mountains. Mouni was seen cherishing the natural beauty, local food, and visited a monastery. In one of the stills, she was seen posing with two adorable young Buddhist monks. 

Mouni was rocking a beautiful backless white dress and an all-black outfit with a beige long coat, with minimalistic makeup. She was seen enjoying serene time at a Buddhist monastery and gorging on maggie and momos, and seem to be having a ball. Soon after she dropped the video, her friends and fans rushed into the comment section and praised her beauty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Her new-found pal Disha Patani commented on her post and wrote, "So beautiful."

"Nagin in the sun roof care," she wrote.

Another wrote, "Beautiful Mouni."

Speaking of Mouni and Disha's bonohomie, the two girls bonded well on Akshay Kumar-led 'Entertainers US Tour'. Both Mouni and Disha had immense fun together at the Tour and their pictures were all over the social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She became a popular name after she starred in 'Naagin'. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s 'Gold' in 2018. 

Last seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, 'Brahmastra', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick 'The Virgin Tree'.

