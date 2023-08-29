Mouni Roy Irked By Man Who Comes Too Close For Selfie, Viral Video Trends Online - Watch

New Delhi: The sensational glam doll of an actress, Mouni Roy was recently papped at the Mumbai airport in an all-black ensemble. She looked in a hurry and as she was making her way to the exit, an excited fan stopped her for a selfie. She first got a little rattled seeing a man (wearing an orange t-shirt) come too close for comfort but obliged him with a picture and moved on.

Mouni was seen in black tights, a baggy black tee with a huge yellow tiger logo print on it. The gorgeous actress also posed for pictures with other fans but made sure to quickly make her way out of the airport and head straight to her car. In fact, the same guy who first stopped her for a selfie kept walking behind her for another picture till she finally left.

On the work front, this year, Mouni made her debut at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with a host of other Indian celebs. She was also a part of The Entertainers Tour in the US headlined by Akshay Kumar. Other stars who joined the gang were Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurrana to name a few.

Last she was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.

She along with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar also launched a plush restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai named Badmaash.