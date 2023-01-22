Mouni Roy sizzles in pink bikini top-sarong, flaunts her hourglass toned figure, see pics

NEW DELHI: Actress Mouni Roy, who often steals limelight on social media for her bold photos and videos, donned the ultimate seductress look for her latest photoshoot. The popular 'Naagin' actress is seen posing for the lenses in a pink bikini top and white sarong. Mouni is making her fans go weak on their knees with her latest photos. She is seen flaunting her killer toned abs in the pics and is looking scorching hot.

Mouni slays hard in the pink bralette look which came with waterfall sleeves. The actress styled her hair in soft wavy curls and kept her accessories to minimum. We bet her fans would not be able to take their eyes off her latest breathtaking photos. She captioned the photos writing, "Bewitched bothered and bewildered, am I ?"

Mouni was recently in the limeligjt after she dropped a photo of her from her UAE vacation. The actress shared a photo where she is seen posing in a black bikini with the ocean in the backdrop. She captioned the image: "ME TO THE SEA x." However she was heavily trolled and bodyshamed by social media users for her bikini look.

One said: "Can someone feed her some food plz."

"Trust me mam... You are looking so weird... Itna bhi maat diet Koro... Lag tahe Hawa se ur jayogi," another wrote.

One even compared Mouni to a video game character. The user wrote: "Animated pubg girl."

A netizen called her a skeleton. "Skelton lag rahi hai isshe acha to common ladki achi lagti h."

On the work front, Mouni was last seen on screen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.' She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's 'The Virgin Tree'. She was also seen in a music video titled 'Gatividhi' with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Mouni is also a part of North America tour named 'The Entertainers' along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa. The stars will be performing for the audience in the country and will start from Atlanta. The tour is all set to take place in March 2023.