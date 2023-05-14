Mouni Roy Soars Temperatures In Orange Bikini Top With Thigh-High Slit Skirt, Poses With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Italy- See Pics

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is an actress who keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media and keeps fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Recently, the actress when on a trip to Italy with husband Suraj Nambiar and her friends and shared glimpses of the same.

Mouni shared a string of pictures on social media in an orange bikini top with a thigh-high slit skirt and looked absolutely stunning in the look. “In a day dream…,” she captioned the first set of pictures. In the next set of pictures, Mouni wore a white coloured off-shoulder top with a blue and white skirt. She also posed with hubby Suraj in one of the pictures. “And hurry as fast as you can along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust… ,” she captioned the post. In the third set of pictures, Mouni posed at different exotic locations from her Italy trip with her friends and of course, hubby Suraj. “La dolce vita,” she captioned the post.

See the pictures shared by Mouni Roy

Fans were quite excited to see the set of pictures posted by Mouni and took to the comments section to share their love for the actress. “Hotness and prettiness blended perfectly,” a user added with heart emojis. “beautiful pic,” another fan added with pout emojis.

Talking about her career in television and films, Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She became a popular name after she starred in 'Naagin'. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s 'Gold' in 2018.

Last seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, 'Brahmastra', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick 'The Virgin Tree'.