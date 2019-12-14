Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal Mukherjee dies at 45

New Delhi: Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal Mukherjee died at the age of 45 on December 13. She was suffering from juvenile diabetes and was in coma since 2017.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to condole her death. He wrote, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee ji and family!"

Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee ji and family! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 13, 2019

TV actor Karanvir Bohra also took to Twitter to mourn her death. He wrote, "It's the hardest test to go thru when you outlive your children. So so sad to hear the demise of #Payalchatterjee my Deepest condolences to #Moushimichatterjee ji and her family."

Payal got married to businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010.

In 2018, Moushumi dragged Dicky and Payal's in-laws to court for not taking good care of her ailing daughter. She alleged that her in-laws refused to pay Payal's medical bills and prevented her son from meeting her.

Moushumi was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan- Deepika Padukone starrer Piku. She is known for her unparallel work in the Hindi and the Bengali film industry.