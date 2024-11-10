Advertisement
SHAKTIMAAN

Mukesh Khanna Announces Return Of Shaktimaan; 'Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER...'

Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Mukesh Khanna Announces Return Of Shaktimaan; 'Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER...' (Image: @Mukesh Khanna/ Instagram)

Mumbai: There is exciting news for 90's kids as veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India's original superhero 'Shaktimaan', has announced the return of the iconic character to Indian screens.

Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

In the video, we see Shaktimaan flying and landing in a school where he sings a song about freedom while looking at pictures of Indian freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message . He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!!

Have A Look At The Post: 

 

Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK