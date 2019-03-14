हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai foot overbridge collapse

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others react to the tragedy

After coming to know about the incident, various celebs including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and expressed their anguish over the same.

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others react to the tragedy

New Delhi: In an incident that shook the nation, a part of a footover bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday. The collapse killed at least five people and injured 36 others.

After coming to know about the incident, various celebs including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and expressed their anguish over the same.

Here's what they had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3118 - In grief and in silent prayer .. !! Mumbai city

Riteish Deshmukh: What a horrible tragedy.. so sad to know that many have lost lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the injured. This #MumbaiBridgeCollapse should have been avoided. This negligence is unpardonable.

Renuka Shahane: Another FOB collapses. Sad!Sad!Sad! Problem is there is no accountability! 

Sachin Tendulkar: Distressed at the news of the fall of part of the overbridge at CST. Praying for the injured. Commuter safety needs attention and hoping that authorities act to prevent such incidents
 

The incident took place at around 7:30 PM on and people who were trapped under the debris have been rescued successfully.

Tags:
Mumbai foot overbridge collapseMumbai bridge collapseAmitabh BachchanRiteish Deshmukh
Next
Story

Arbaaz Khan jokes about not having money

Must Watch

PT36M2S

Mumbai: Bridge Near Mumbai's CST Station Collapses, Visuals from the spot