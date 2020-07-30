Mumbai Police won't record any statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case until hearing in Supreme Court: Sources

New Delhi: As per the latest development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learnt that the Mumbai Police won't record any statement until the hearing in Supreme Court, sources said on Thursday. A notice about the same has also been sent to the police by actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, filed a petition in the top court on Wednesday, seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar Police. Sushant's father has filed the FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of abetment to suicide of his actor son.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

In her plea, the actress has also sought stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Sushant's father till disposal of her plea in the top court, Satish Maneshinde said.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment Mumbai on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai Police has been probing the case. However, after the Patna FIR, a four-member Bihar Police team also set up an investigation in Mumbai.

In the case, the Mumbai Police has been busy quizzing prominent Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others. The case, however, suddenly took a new turn with Sushant's father lodging the FIR against Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty had also recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.