Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
SAHIL KHAN

Mumbai SIT Detains Actor Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh In Mahadev Betting App Case

Mahadev online book betting app is an umbrella syndicate facilitating online platforms for illegal betting websites to onboard new users, establish user IDs, and engage in money laundering through a complex network of benami bank accounts. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai SIT Detains Actor Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh In Mahadev Betting App Case Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The special investigation team of Mumbai cyber cell has detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said on Sunday.

The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, he said. Khan was recently questioned by the SIT in connection with the case.

Mahadev online book betting app is an umbrella syndicate facilitating online platforms for illegal betting websites to onboard new users, establish user IDs, and engage in money laundering through a complex network of benami bank accounts. 

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.

An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment, according to the police.

So far, one person has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Sahil Khan, known for films like ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has become a fitness expert. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?