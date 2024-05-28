Munawar Faruqui Ties Knot The Second Time? Know All About The Bride Mehzabeen Coatwala

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Munawar Faruqui is again in the news as he has allegedly tied the knot again. The comedian has a second wife and social media is buzzing. Munawar, the controversial king of Bigg Boss 17, reportedly married a makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, and netizens cannot get over it.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani broke the news and wrote, "Congratulations are in order for Munawar Faruqui. Despite all the odds, he managed to not just win the much-coveted trophy of Bigg Boss, but also, the hearts and attention of many audiences. The dream run for the man continues, as he has now got married to the stunning Mehzabeen Coatwala."

Further, he added, "Even though it all started off with speculations about his marriage with her as there was a Nikaah invitation card with the initials ‘M & M’ which was making the rounds on the internet. But, now, it has been confirmed that, both the Ms stood for Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala! Here’s wishing the couple a Happy Married Life!"

The rumours of the comedian’s second marriage surfaced online after his fan account put up a post claiming he has wed again secretly. A picture of the wedding invitation has also been surfacing on the internet and is claimed to be that of Munawar’s.

Both Munawar and Mehzabeen have not shared any photos on their social media handles nor have they confirmed or denied the speculations. A formal confirmation from either one of them or their families is still awaited.

This is Munawar’s second marriage. He was previously married and also shares a son with his ex-wife. Mehzabeen’s first marriage also ended in a divorce.