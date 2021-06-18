Munmun Dutta flaunts her perfectly toned legs in striped blue dress! - See pic

New Delhi: Actress Munmun Dutta, popularly known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently treated her Instagram followers with a stunning throwback picture in which she had her long locks.

On Thursday (June 17), Dutta posted a picture in which she was seen donning a blue striped shirt-dress and golden heels. The actress was leaning against a table and posing for the camera, flaunting her long legs.

Check out her latest post:

On May 10, Twitter users had burst into outrage over the actress's YouTube video in which she had used a 'casteist slur'. An FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was filed against the actor.

Later, Munmun took to social media to issue an apology and claimed that she didn't know the offensive meaning of the word. She blamed 'language barrier' as the cause

Recently, the actress was reprimanded by a Supreme Court bench for using a 'casteist slur' in one of her YouTube videos.

"What you said may amount to bringing an entire community into disrepute," said a Supreme Court bench on Friday (June 18) as per an IANS report.

The top court has agreed to stay the proceedings in the FIRs filed by Dalit rights activist and lawyer in Haryana's Hisar on May 13. The FIR was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly humiliating the community.

(With IANS inputs)