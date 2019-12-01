Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's dance-off wins the internet

New Delhi: After much ado, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally dropped the most-awaited song Munna Badnaam Hua from his upcoming blockbuster film Dabangg 3. The song features Salman, choreographer Prabhu Deva and Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain.

Munna Badnaam Hua is the reboot of 2010 hit item song Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg. The song featured actress and Salman's then sister-in-law Malaika Arora.

Sharing the song on social media, Salman wrote: “Humaare dil se ye tohfaa aap sab ke liye! Jao, or dekho ki #MunnaBadnaamHua , par kaise!”

The song has been crooned by rapper Badshah Kamaal Khan and the female portions have been sung by Mamta Sharma. It is choreographed by Vaibhavi Mercent and the music has been composed by Sajid Wajid.

Dabangg 3 has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will make her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.