topStoriesenglish2587745
NewsLifestylePeople
CONMAN SUKESH CHANDRASEKAR

'My Baby, Thank You For Giving Me Your Heart,' Writes Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar In Love Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

In his handwritten letter addressing the actress as "My baby Jacqueline", the conman conveyed his message saying that he misses her.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In his handwritten letter addressing the actress as "My baby Jacqueline", the conman conveyed his message saying that he misses her.
  • "My bomma (doll), I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me," he wrote.

Trending Photos

'My Baby, Thank You For Giving Me Your Heart,' Writes Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar In Love Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in the Mandoli Jail here in a money-laundering case, on Saturday wrote a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday.

In his handwritten letter addressing the actress as "My baby Jacqueline", the conman conveyed his message saying that he misses her "a ton on this day" and said that he knows her "love" for him is "never ending".

"My bomma (doll), I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me," he wrote.

He further said that what matters to him is what is in her heart, which he said is beautiful, and that he does not need proof.

"But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma," he wrote.

Chandrashekhar added that Jacqueline and her love is the "bestest gift", which is "priceless" in his life.

"You know I am here for you standing by you come what may... Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart," he added.

He concluded his letter by thanking all his supporters and friends for wishing him on his birthday.

"I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," he wrote.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'