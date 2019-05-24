close

Fatima Sana Shaikh

My body, my rules: Fatima Sana Shaikh hits back at troll

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in "Bhoot Police", which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan.

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh gave a befitting reply to a social media user who commented on the "Dangal" actress' dressing style, saying it's "my body".

Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing a pair of trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake. 

While many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, there was one netizen who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion - Islam.

After reading the comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote: "Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules)."

