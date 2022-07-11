NewsLifestylePeople
'My cousins molested me, touched me in wrong places,' Monica Dogra opens up about challenges of being Pansexual!

Dogra told that she is a pansexual (not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.) There was a time when she was ashamed of her sexuality but now, she openly talks about it and many more things no one knew about her.

  • Actress Monica Dogra is one of the boldest actresses in the industry today, she has always accepted challenging roles and get the best out of them.
  • In a recent interview, she made a big disclosure about her sexuality.
  • Dogra told that she is a pansexual (not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.)

'My cousins molested me, touched me in wrong places,' Monica Dogra opens up about challenges of being Pansexual!

New Delhi: Actress Monica Dogra is one of the boldest actresses in the industry today, she has always accepted challenging roles and get the best out of them. In a recent interview, she made a big disclosure about her sexuality. 

Dogra told that she is a pansexual (not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.) There was a time when she was ashamed of her sexuality but now, she openly talks about it and many more things no one knew about her.

 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Monica told that when she came to know about her pansexuality, she was surprised. "I was a tomboy type for a few days, then some days hyperfeminine," she said.

Further, she added, "After knowing all about it, I suddenly did not understand who I am. I thought maybe I was bisexual as by that time I didn't know the meaning of pansexuality. But I knew I loved feminine and masculine energy."

Monica also said that growing up, she felt embarrassed about her sexuality most of the time. "I remember when once my breasts started appearing, I thought my life was over. My freedom is over I am becoming a woman," she said.

 

"In India, my cousins ​​used to molest me. My family friend used to touch me at the wrong places in sleep. Through my work, I have expressed my truth, tried to tell my story to the world. If you see my music videos, listen to their lyrics, then I have been telling my condition for a very long time."

Monica also opened up about her her secret wedding. She said, "I was married to a man and had to tell him that I feel attracted to my co-stars. He held my hand and understood me. Seeing this, I fell in love with him even more. We have now parted our ways and ended the marriage. I kept my marriage a secret from the press for a long time."

 

