‘My darling son’ says Dharmendra after Sunny Deol takes him on vacation to Himachal

Mumbai: It's always a treat for fans to see veteran star Dharmendra spending priceless moments with his family -- especially with his son Sunny Deol. The father-son duo recently spent some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday (November 21), Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a video of him enjoying the scenic view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny. He also thanked Sunny for taking him to Himachal Pradesh on a holiday.

"My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday," Dharmendra captioned the clip.

My darling son , took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal A lovely holiday pic.twitter.com/VsK7sKe3rz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 21, 2021

The bonding between the two left netizens in awe.

"Lovely place, lovely bonding between father and son, " a social media user commented. "Adorable. God bless you both," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sunny in ‘Apne 2’. The movie also stars Sunny’s son Karan Deol.

Dharmendra will also feature in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi.