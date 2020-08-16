My hero forever: Ranveer Singh shares priceless pics with MS Dhoni and memories of his first meeting with the cricketer

New Delhi: A day after MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, several Bollywood celebrities shared a post dedicated to the cricket legend. However, Ranveer Singh's post for Dhoni definitely takes the cake. He shared his memories with Dhoni and penned an elaborate note on Instagram.

Ranveer's post has a set of three pictures of himself with Dhoni as he recalled the times he met the cricketer.

"This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn`t care- I just wanted to be in His presence," read an excerpt from his post.

"I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger," added Ranveer

Sharing his fanboy moment, the actor posted another picture with a blue jersey and a cap signed by Dhoni as they both pose for a capture. Along with the picture, he noted, "After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said `hey I know you`re a massive MSD fan, he`s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you`d like`. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!"

Heaping praises on Dhoni, Ranveer added, "Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be. MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I`m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. #MSD the #GOAT."

Recalling the memories of the picture with Dhoni, Ranveer further said, "I don't care much for taking pictures because it's something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank you for the memories."

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday via a social media post.

The World Cup-winning captain, Dhoni, had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. He played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).