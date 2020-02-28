My life, my face: Shruti Haasan, body-shamed for undergoing plastic surgery, shuts down trolls like a boss

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan, who was recently trolled incessantly for undergoing plastic surgery, shared an empowering post on social media and shut down trolls for criticising and body-shaming her. In a lengthy post, Shruti shared a collage of two of her photos taken three days apart and without mincing words, said, "I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit."

The post was in response to her previously-shared set of photos, in which trolls called her "skinny" and asked her to "eat more".

Hours later, Shruti put up a hard-hitting post and said, "So, I decided to post this right after my previous post and I'll tell you why. I'm not one driven by other people's opinions of me but the constant commenting and she's too fat now, she's too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I'm sure there are women out there who relate to what I'm going to say."

She further added, "Most often I'm at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn't easy. The pain isn't easy, the physical changes aren't easy but what's become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool."

Giving an apt reply to the trolls, she continued to say, "I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No - it's just how I choose to live."

In the end, she concluded by saying that an individual should "learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds" and "spread love".

Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has featured in several Tamil and Telugu films. She debuted in Bollywood with 2009 film 'Luck'. Her next project is a short film titled 'Devi', also starring Kajol and Neha Dhupia.