Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya says he agreed to do 'Laal Singh Chaddha' for Aamir Khan

NEW DELHI: Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor reveals that he agreed to make his foray in the Hindi film industry only because of Aamir Khan. 

Naga was speaking to Hyderabad Times and said, "Since I began my career, my effort has always been to entertain the audience down South. It remains my first love. But growing up, I remember watching Forrest Gump and loving the film. Never would that little kid have imagined being a part of the adaptation one day."

In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in the Army. Later, he goes on to run a shrimp business with Aamir in the film. Calling the experience memorable, he said, "It's a challenging character, and I had a great time playing it. There have been minor tweaks done to the character to make it suitable for the Hindi audience, but the essence remains the same. We shot in extreme weather conditions at Kargil for 45 days. It was a truly memorable experience." He also revealed that Aamir Khan was the major reason behind saying yes to the project. 

The southern actor revealed that he agreed to give his nod to the film as he got the opportunity to share the screen space with the Bollywood superstar. "One of the reasons I said yes to this project is for the opportunity to share the screen with Aamir and learn from him. He's very meticulous on sets and it was great fun to work with him. We also had to work in tough conditions that men in uniform face. The production team had to create a path for us as there was no road near where we were shooting. It was a magical experience," naga told the publications. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a comedy-drama and is directed by Advait Chandan. It stars Aamir Khan in the titular character and also stars his '3 Idiots' co-star Mona Singh. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in cameo appearances in the film. 

