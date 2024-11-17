New Delhi: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala earlier made headline with their engagement announcement. Last month, the wedding festivities for the couple officially began. Ahead of their wedding, their wedding card was leaked and quickly went viral on social media.

The wedding card blends traditional South Indian design with elegance, featuring symbols like hanging temple bells, which signify new beginnings and blessings, along with brass lamps at the bottom, temple in the background, cow, banana leaves in borders. The card was made in a pastel colour paletter.

Have A Look At The Post:

The viral wedding card begins with the heartfelt announcement, ''We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya," and concludes with a sweet note, ''Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Date And Venu Leaked

Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding card reveals key details, including the wedding date and venue. The couple, whose pre-wedding festivities began last month, are reportedly set to marry on December 4, 2024. They are expected to tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Along with the wedding card, guests gift was also leaked, a bucket filled with thoughtful items, including an 'ikkat-printed ensemble', 'a jasmine garland'.

Earlier, Bride- to- be Sobhita radiated elegance in a stunning pink Kanjivaram saree as she began her pre-wedding rituals, celebrating the traditional 'Pasupu Danchatam', a cherished Telugu custom marking the start of wedding celebrations. Dhulipala looks breathtaking in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 at the former's residence in Hyderabad.