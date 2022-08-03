New Delhi: South superstar Naga Chaitanya's personal life has been making headlines for reasons we all know. Fans wanna dig out more information about his separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the latest rumour of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

NAGA CHAITANYA ON DATING SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Naga will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and the cast is on a full-time promotional spree.

During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Naga Chaitanya sort of reacted to his being in a relationship with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. During his recent interview for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', when he was asked to comment on his relationship status with Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya couldn't stop blushing. The actor stated, "I'm just gonna smile."

Naga in another recent interview told ETimes, "In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

NAGA CHAITANYA-SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DIVORCE

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."